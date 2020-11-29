S. Korea, US Hold First Defense Cost Talks since Biden's Election Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States on Monday held defense cost-sharing talks for the first time since the U.S. presidential election.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the two sides held video-linked talks and examined the current status of their negotiations on the Special Measures Agreement(SMA), which stipulates how much South Korea pays for the upkeep of American troops in the country.The ministry said during the talks, South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart Donna Welton agreed to "closely work together to swiftly reach an agreement that is fair and mutually acceptable."The meeting was attended by officials from Seoul's defense and foreign ministries and those from the U.S. Pentagon and State Department.The allies launched the SMA talks in September last year, however, they became stalled amid Washington's call for a drastic increase in Seoul's share. The two sides managed to agree on a 13-percent raise in April but the talks fell through due to Trump's disapproval.