S. Korea Reports 451 New COVID-19 Cases

South Korea reported 451 new COVID-19 cases from Monday as the nation started enforcing tougher social distancing rules to contain the third wave of the epidemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated total to 34-thousand-652.The daily figure increased by 13 from the previous day and remained below 500 for the third consecutive day.Of the new cases, 420 were local transmissions while 31 were imported.The number of local cases has remained in the 400-range for four straight days.The greater Seoul metro area accounts for over 60 percent of all domestic cases, including 153 in Seoul, 86 in Gyeonggi Province and 16 in Incheon.New infections in areas outside the capital region came to 165, remaining over 100 for the eighth consecutive day.The number of severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients jumped by 21 to 97, while no coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 526.