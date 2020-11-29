S. Korea's Exports Rebound in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports grew four percent in November from a year earlier, rebounding from a decrease in the previous month.According to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, the country's outbound shipments came to 45-point-eight billion U.S. dollars in the cited period.The four-percent rise in exports comes after a three-point-eight percent fall in October. The nation's exports shrank for six straight months since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and posted growth of seven-point-three percent in September.Imports decreased two-point-one percent to 39-point-nine billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of five-point-93 billion dollars. The nation posted a trade surplus for the seventh consecutive month.Compared to last year, working days were down by point-five this year. Given the fall, the daily average exports grew six-point-three percent in November.It marks the first time the nation's overall exports and daily average exports both posted growth since November 2018.