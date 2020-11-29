Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Rebound in November

Write: 2020-12-01 09:48:22Update: 2020-12-01 10:53:11

S. Korea's Exports Rebound in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports grew four percent in November from a year earlier, rebounding from a decrease in the previous month. 

According to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, the country's outbound shipments came to 45-point-eight billion U.S. dollars in the cited period. 

The four-percent rise in exports comes after a three-point-eight percent fall in October. The nation's exports shrank for six straight months since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and posted growth of seven-point-three percent in September. 

Imports decreased two-point-one percent to 39-point-nine billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of five-point-93 billion dollars. The nation posted a trade surplus for the seventh consecutive month. 

Compared to last year, working days were down by point-five this year. Given the fall, the daily average exports grew six-point-three percent in November. 

It marks the first time the nation's overall exports and daily average exports both posted growth since November 2018.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >