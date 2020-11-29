FM Kang Calls for Bolstering Strategic Dialogue with Incoming Biden Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat called for all-out efforts to strengthen strategic communication with the incoming Joe Biden administration in the U.S. to further develop the alliance and move forward in the peace process involving North Korea.At a virtual meeting with the heads of 186 overseas diplomatic missions on Monday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha vowed to further enhance cooperation on trade, democracy, peace and human rights.The minister specifically mentioned bolstering the bilateral partnership in tackling the COVID-19 and climate crises, two of the key tasks Biden put forth on his agenda.Referring to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent visit to Seoul, Kang stressed the need to maintain high-level exchanges with Beijing for continued development of the two sides' strategic cooperative partnership.On Japan, the minister urged diplomats to continue efforts toward improving bilateral ties, while keeping a two-track approach of seeking a resolution to historical issues and cooperating on current issues of mutual concern.