Committee Concludes Justice Ministry's Move to Suspend Top Prosecutor Unfair

Write: 2020-12-01 14:18:59Update: 2020-12-01 14:53:55

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee under the Justice Ministry has concluded that it was unfair to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty and seek disciplinary action against him. 

The inspection committee reached the conclusion on Tuesday during an emergency meeting, citing that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's move had procedural flaws. 

The committee reviewed whether the ministry’s request to seek disciplinary action against Yoon on six counts was reasonable and whether the ministry observed the necessary procedures, including giving Yoon a chance to give an explanation. 

The committee had also closely pondered whether the cited reasons were serious enough for the ministry to suspend Yoon from his duties. 

Attention is now being drawn to what decision a disciplinary committee will make for Yoon on Wednesday. 

Any conclusion by the inspection committee is in principle considered a recommendation that does not have direct impact on the disciplinary committee's deliberation, but some speculate the disciplinary committee may still feel bound by it.
