Daily COVID-19 Increase Stays in 400-Range for 3rd Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea stayed in the 400-range for the third straight day, with the daily average for the past week standing at 480. With authorities confirming a third wave of the epidemic, enhanced quarantine measures took effect in the Seoul metro area, while the region remains under Level Two social distancing.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, 451 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the country's cumulative total to 34-thousand-652.The daily increase remained in the 400s for the third straight day after surging above 500 last week. The daily average for the past week currently stands at 480.Out of 451 new cases, 420 were local infections, staying above 400 for six days in a row. The daily average of local cases stood at 453-point-three, within the threshold for Level Two-point-Five social distancing.Two-hundred-55 new cases were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area, while those outside the capital region remained above 100 for the eighth consecutive day.Second Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae cast concerns over the latest clusters emerging from day-to-day activities nationwide, stressing that the nation faces a critical situation.The vice minister called on everyone to actively partake in quarantine to curb the latest wave of the epidemic and keep it from accelerating.Meanwhile, the government's enhanced distancing measures took effect on Tuesday, while maintaining Level Two in the Seoul metro area until the following Monday.Operations of public saunas and group exercise classes, such as aerobics, have been suspended. Certain entertainment establishments, such as clubs and bars, have been shut down. Year-end events at hotels and other lodging facilities are prohibited as well.Outside the capital region, Level One-point-Five distancing will be in place until December 14.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.