KOSPI Reaches New High

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) reached a new high on Tuesday renewing the record for the second time in three days.The main bourse rose 42-point-91 points, or one-point-66 percent, on Tuesday, to close at two-thousand-634-point-25.The index gained zero-point-29 percent to close at two-thousand-633-point-45 on Friday, surpassing the previous record set just one day prior. However, it plunged one-point-six percent on Monday driven by a foreigner selling spree ahead of Morgan Stanley Capital International weighting changes.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-18 points, or zero-point-58 percent, to close at 891-point-29.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened zero-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-106-point-two won.