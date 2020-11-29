Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Reaches New High

Write: 2020-12-01 15:45:26Update: 2020-12-01 22:10:20

KOSPI Reaches New High

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) reached a new high on Tuesday renewing the record for the second time in three days. 

The main bourse rose 42-point-91 points, or one-point-66 percent, on Tuesday, to close at two-thousand-634-point-25.

The index gained zero-point-29 percent to close at two-thousand-633-point-45 on Friday, surpassing the previous record set just one day prior. However, it plunged one-point-six percent on Monday driven by a foreigner selling spree ahead of Morgan Stanley Capital International weighting changes. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-18 points, or zero-point-58 percent, to close at 891-point-29. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened zero-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-106-point-two won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >