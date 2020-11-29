Menu Content

Justice Minister Plans to Push Forward with Disciplinary Committee

Write: 2020-12-01 15:52:52Update: 2020-12-01 20:52:17

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has indicated that she will push forward with disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl after an internal committee found procedural flaws with her move against him. 

Choo said on Tuesday that she will "sufficiently refer" to the advice from the inspection committee while following disciplinary procedures according to law and process.

Earlier in the day, the committee set up under the Justice Ministry reached a unanimous conclusion that it was unfair to suspend Yoon from duty and seek disciplinary action against him, pointing to lack of observation of necessary procedures.

The minister refuted the claims, saying the inspection into the top prosecutor was conducted appropriately, including making multiple efforts to allow him to explain his side. 

The disciplinary committee for Yoon is said to convene on Wednesday as planned.
