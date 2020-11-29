S. Korea to Provide $10 Mln to Developing Countries for Green, Digital New Deals Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide around ten million dollars to 23 countries, most of which are developing, for projects related to its Green New Deal and Digital New Deal initiatives, as well as to infectious disease response.The Finance Ministry said Tuesday that using the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund(KGGTF), the government will spend some nine-point-nine million dollars in technology cooperation projects with 23 countries included in South Korea’s New Southern Policy and New Northern Policy.The ministry said such projects can serve as a means to secure a foothold in Digital New Deal projects related to the World Bank Group, which are estimated to be worth some three-point-three billion dollars.The ministry also expects the projects will boost overseas ventures of South Korean public agencies and private companies related to the Green New Deal and Digital New Deal.South Korea initially set up the KGGTF, worth 100 million dollars, in the World Bank to share and expand its green growth experience and technologies with developing countries.