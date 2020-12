Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations(UN) has decided to extend exemptions from UN sanctions on North Korea for humanitarian aid activities by relief organizations.The UN Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee on Monday adopted a revised implementation assistance notice that included the extension.Under the revised notice, UN sanctions on the North will be exempted for nine months for humanitarian assistance activities. Initially, the exemption period was six months.Also under the notice, exemption requests for aid to respond to pandemics or natural disasters will be streamlined.