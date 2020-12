Photo : KBS News

A court has temporarily lifted the suspension of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, allowing him to return to work.Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday approved Yoon's injunction request against his suspension ordered by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.The court said the suspension amounted in practical terms to a sacking and harmed the independence of the prosecution.Choo suspended the nation's top prosecutor a week ago, citing six charges including Yoon's alleged ordering of illegal surveillance of judges. The justice minister sought disciplinary action against Yoon as well.Denying the allegations and claiming he was not given an opportunity to explain himself the investigation process, Yoon applied for an injunction on Nov. 25 and filed suit to cancel his suspension on Nov. 26.