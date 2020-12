Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl returned to work on Tuesday afternoon almost immediately after a Seoul court lifted his suspension.Arriving at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul, Yoon expressed gratitude to the judiciary for its swift decision that allowed him to quickly return to duty.He told reporters, "I pledge to everyone that I will do my utmost to protect the spirit of the constitution and rule of law as an official of the Republic of Korea."Just prior to this, Seoul Administrative Court approved Yoon's injunction request against his suspension ordered by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.The court said the suspension amounted in practical terms to a sacking and harmed the independence of the prosecution.