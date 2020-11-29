Ministry Accepts Top Prosecutor's Request to Postpone Disciplinary Review

Photo : YONHAP News

A Justice Ministry disciplinary committee meeting to deliberate on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will be convened on Friday, two days later than initially scheduled, after the top prosecutor called for postponement.The ministry said on Tuesday that it decided to accept Yoon’s request in order to guarantee his rights of sufficient procedure and legal defense.Regarding the Seoul Administrative Court’s approval earlier in the day of Yoon's injunction request against his suspension ordered by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, the ministry said it respects the ruling, but was quick to add that the verdict only applies to the temporary measure of suspension.The ministry noted charges of misconduct against Yoon will be reviewed faithfully by the disciplinary committee according to laws and procedures.Last week, Minister Choo unprecedentedly suspended the top prosecutor from duty, claiming her ministry found "serious misconduct" after investigating various allegations against Yoon. The minister also asked for him to face discipline.