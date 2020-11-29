Seoul to Call for Comprehensive Sanction Exemption on N. Korean Aid Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Unification Ministry says it will call for international cooperation to further expedite a sanctions waver on North Korea so humanitarian programs for North Korea's vulnerable population can be carried out in a timely manner.A senior official of the ministry revealed the plan in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday while welcoming the UN decision to speed up sanction exemptions for humanitarian aid to the North.So far, aid groups have applied for waivers of sanctions for each aid project and complained the regulations prevent them from setting up a long-term plan. According to the Seoul official, those groups have proposed to the South Korean government a so-called “comprehensive assistance package” system under which they apply for exemption on all aid items to be delivered each year.The official said Seoul will relay the proposal to the international community, including the UN, so their voice will be reflected.Last month, Unification Minister Lee In-young also called for such a system, stressing the need of long-term plans on humanitarian projects for the North, particularly those related with health, disaster and climate change.On Monday, the UN North Korea sanctions committee revised its "Implementation Assistance Notice No. 7,” allowing easier application and a more swift review process for sanction exemptions on urgent humanitarian programs.The exemption period will also be lengthened from six months to nine months.