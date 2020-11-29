Education Minister Vows Efforts for Safe CSAT

Photo : YONHAP News

With two more days to go before hundreds of thousands of students across the nation will sit for the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT), Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has promised the government’s efforts to create save a environment for them amid a third wave of COVID-19.Yoo made the remark during her visit to a high school in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Tuesday to check on with the school’s preparations for the annual college entrance exam.The test will be conducted on Thursday, two weeks later than initially scheduled, following repeated delays in starting the new school year amid the pandemic. Safety concerns around the test-takers and administrators have spiked in recent days due to the rapid spread of the virus in the Seoul metro area and many other regions.Yoo said the government’s emergence response system for the safe CSAT is up and running, adding the central government is closely cooperating with local governments and related government agencies on related efforts.A total of 493-thousand-433 people will take the test this year.