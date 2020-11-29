OECD Slightly Cuts 2020 Growth Outlook for S. Korea to -1.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) slightly cut its growth outlook for South Korea for this year to a one-point-one percent contraction, citing the fallout of the resurgence of COVID-19.The latest OECD projection represents a decrease of point-one percentage point from its previous outlook presented in September.Despite the downward revision, the OECD said South Korea's effective measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have limited the estimated fall in gross domestic product to just over one percent this year, the smallest decline in the OECD.The organization predicted the Korean economy to grow two-point-eight percent next year, down from its previous projection of three-point-one percent. It expected the economy to grow three-point-four percent in 2022.The OECD revised upward its 2020 growth outlook for the world economy to a contraction of four-point-two percent, while sharply slashing its forecast for next year to a growth of four-point-two percent from five percent.