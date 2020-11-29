Menu Content

Peace Statue Likely to Stay in Berlin

A girl statue symbolizing Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery is likely to stay in the German capital of Berlin.

The assembly of the Mitte district in the city held a plenary session on Tuesday and passed a resolution on the preservation of the Statue of Peace in a vote of 24 to 5.  

Under the resolution, the district will keep the statue until the end of September next year and begin discussions on ways to preserve it. 

The statue was erected in late September, but the Mitte district office issued an order in October for it to be taken down after Japan protested the installation.

Then, Korea Verband, a local civic group, filed a complaint with the court requesting a suspension of the order.

Authorities have then taken a step back, withholding a decision on the fate of the statue. Early in November, the district assembly adopted a resolution and withdrew its plan to remove the statue.
