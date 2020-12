Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices continued to grow at a slow pace in November, posting a little more than zero-percent growth for the second consecutive month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the consumer price index gained point-six percent on-year last month from a year earlier.The reading follows point-one percent growth recorded in October, the lowest gain in four months due to state subsidies for mobile phone bills.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped eleven-point-one percent on-year in November.Industrial goods prices, however, dropped point-nine percent on-year, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped four-point-one percent from a year earlier.