A senior U.S. official said on Tuesday that the United States, South Korea and Japan should stand together against bad behavior from China.Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, made the remarks during a virtual seminar hosted by Los Angeles Global Affairs Council.Knapper said the U.S. recognizes South Korea and Japan have very complex and nuanced relations with China, so it is not asking them to contain China or to sever ties.He continued that the U.S. goal for its allies like the two Asian countries is to stand up for the values and democratic principles they share.He added that the U.S. and its Korean and Japanese allies really have to stand up and recognize when they see bad behavior.