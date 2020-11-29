Moon Vows Commitment to Global Anti-Corruption Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that in the face of challenges posed by COVID-19, South Koreans managed to keep their daily life with belief that the government will be fair and transparent.The president made the remarks in his congratulatory message at the opening ceremony of the 19th International Anti-Corruption Conference(IACC).The conference, jointly hosted by IACC Council, Transparency International and South Korea, will be held online through Saturday.In the message, President Moon said that South Korea is faithfully implementing anti-corruption reform measures, noting that the nation's Corruption Perception Index significantly improved when his government launched. It ranked 39th in the 2019 survey, compared to the 52nd in 2016.The president then said South Korea supports all global cooperation to combat corruption, including the work of Transparency International. He also reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to cooperating with the international community in the fight against corruption.