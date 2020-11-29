N. Korea Raises COVID-19 Quarantine Level to Highest

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has raised its COVID-19 quarantine level to the highest with winter setting in.The North's state-run Korean Central Television said Wednesday that measures are being implemented to strictly follow emergency quarantine rules and regulations in line with the adjustment in quarantine level.As a result, some types of stores, restaurants and public saunas have suspended operations and all work meetings must be held virtually.The North has blocked its borders and installed disinfection stations at all bridges and ports.The North is likely to have raised its quarantine level out of concern that the world might see another major wave of the epidemic during winter.The North has yet to officially report any COVID-19 cases but the World Health Organization says that as of November 25, some 17-thousand people were tested for the coronavirus in the communist state.