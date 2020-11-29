Prime Minister: No. of People in Self-quarantine Tops Record 70,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has expressed concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases as he cited that the number of people in self-quarantine in the nation topped a record 70-thousand over the past two days.Chairing a government meeting on COVID-19 responses on Wednesday, Chung said this weekend is likely to determine whether the nation is headed toward an increase in cases of infection or signs of the virus being contained.The prime minister noted that the government adjusted its social distancing level two times last month, adding that it will devise stronger quarantine measures to be ready to implement in case they are deemed necessary.On the College Scholastic Ability Test set to be held on Thursday, Chung expressed hope that test-takers and their families will be able to get the results they want amid thorough quarantine efforts.