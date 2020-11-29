Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Top Prosecutor Leads Latest Poll of Likely Contenders for 2022 Presidential Race

Write: 2020-12-02 13:57:23Update: 2020-12-02 14:11:39

Top Prosecutor Leads Latest Poll of Likely Contenders for 2022 Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was the leading candidate again in the latest poll of likely contenders in the 2022 presidential race.

Pollster RnSearch surveyed one-thousand-11 adults nationwide on Monday and Tuesday and found that 24-point-five percent of respondents supported Yoon as the next president, up nine-point-one percentage points from a month earlier.

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon followed with 22-point-five percent of support, up point-nine percentage points. The gap between Yoon and Lee was two percentage points, which is within the margin of error.

Support for Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who topped the list with 22-point-eight percent in October, dropped three-point-seven percentage points to 19-point-one percent.

Fifty-point-four percent of those who support the ruling party backed the party leader, while 52-point-six percent of those supporting the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) backed the top prosecutor.

Meanwhile, 40-point-five percent of respondents positively assessed President Moon Jae-in's handling of state affairs, compared to 54-point-three percent who gave a negative assessment.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >