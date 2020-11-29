Top Prosecutor Leads Latest Poll of Likely Contenders for 2022 Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was the leading candidate again in the latest poll of likely contenders in the 2022 presidential race.Pollster RnSearch surveyed one-thousand-11 adults nationwide on Monday and Tuesday and found that 24-point-five percent of respondents supported Yoon as the next president, up nine-point-one percentage points from a month earlier.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon followed with 22-point-five percent of support, up point-nine percentage points. The gap between Yoon and Lee was two percentage points, which is within the margin of error.Support for Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who topped the list with 22-point-eight percent in October, dropped three-point-seven percentage points to 19-point-one percent.Fifty-point-four percent of those who support the ruling party backed the party leader, while 52-point-six percent of those supporting the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) backed the top prosecutor.Meanwhile, 40-point-five percent of respondents positively assessed President Moon Jae-in's handling of state affairs, compared to 54-point-three percent who gave a negative assessment.