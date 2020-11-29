‘Abandonment of Nukes by N. Korea as Negotiation Goal Is Impossible’

Photo : YONHAP News

It is impossible to have the abandonment of nuclear weapons as the goal for negotiations with North Korea, according to a former U.S. official who led such discussions.The Institute for National Security Strategy in Seoul hosted an online global conference on Wednesday aimed at sharing the experiences of experts on talks and exchanges held with North Korea to better understand the regime.William Perry, former defense secretary for the Clinton administration, said his advice is that setting that goal is "mission impossible" and argued that while North Korea wants economic development, it is not willing to achieve that by giving up its nukes.But other former U.S. government officials believe such a goal is possible.Former U.S. special envoy for the six-party talks, Joseph DeTrani, said it is possible to seek a resolution through CVID, referring to a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.DeTrani, who worked for the George W. Bush administration, said it will take time, but CVID is a plausible method, adding that North Korea wants to normalize relations with Washington and receive security guarantees.Former State Department envoy Robert Gallucci described North Korea's unique negotiation style of give-and-take and their emphasis on language. Gallucci said he was surprised to see the North come on very strong at first, only to concede a step after some time during negotiations.