Japan Protests Berlin District's Move to Keep Statue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has protested moves by a district in Berlin seeking to preserve a statue that was built to commemorate victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.In a news conference Wednesday, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed deep regret over the latest decision, saying it's not compatible with Tokyo's stance.The decision refers to the local assembly in Berlin's Mitte district passing a resolution on the preservation of the Statue of Peace in a vote of 24 to 5.Kato said he will continue to contact various concerned parties to explain Japan’s position and demand the statue’s removal. Japan has been lobbying on all fronts to have the statue dismantled.The statue was installed there in late September, but the Mitte district office issued an order in October for it to be taken down following protests by the Japanese government.In response, Korea Verband, a local civic group, filed a complaint with the court requesting a suspension of the order.Authorities took a step back, withholding a decision on the fate of the statue before the Mitte district assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution withdrawing the removal order and keeping the statue until the end of September next year.