Moon Taps Judge-Turned-Lawyer as Vice Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has tapped a judge-turned-lawyer as the new vice justice minister, amid controversy over the justice minister’s push to punish the country’s top prosecutor over alleged ethical lapses.The nomination of Lee Yong-gu on Wednesday comes a day after Vice Justice Minister Koh Ki-young resigned in apparent protest against Minister Choo Mi-ae's push to carry out disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. Koh, who used to be a prosecutor, was supposed to head the disciplinary committee.Lee has worked as deputy justice minister for legal affairs since August 2017.The presidential office said Lee, who will assume the post on Thursday, is expected to contribute to resolving pending issues, including prosecutorial reforms, in a fair and neutral way, as well as stabilizing the organization.With the disciplinary panel set to convene on Friday, an official at the top office said the president is focused on the fairness, transparency and legitimacy of the panel review, as he is constitutionally obliged to enforce its decision.Should the panel decide on Yoon's dismissal, the prosecutor general is widely expected to take legal steps to nullify the decision.