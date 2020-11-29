Bill Banning Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Campaigns Passes Foreign Affairs Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday unilaterally passed revisions to a bill at the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, banning the release of anti-Pyongyang leaflets near the inter-Korean border.The bill, submitted by committee chair and DP Rep. Song Young-gil, says those who violate the two Koreas' tension-easing agreement, including through leaflet campaigns, will face up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and the minor People's Party, which opposed the revisions, walked out in protest, citing excessive restriction on the constitutional right to expression.The DP, for its part, stressed that the nation's duty to protect the lives and safety of its people along the border should be prioritized over protecting freedom of expression.Accusing the DP of introducing the bill after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong criticized the defector-led campaigns, the PPP said it will seek the Constitutional Court's adjudication should the bill pass the Assembly.The People's Party also criticized the DP's move, saying the North's sincere apology and cooperation in finding the truth behind the shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean troops in September should come first.