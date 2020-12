Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) hit a record high for the second day in a row on Wednesday.The index rose 41-point-65 points, or one-point-58 percent, on Wednesday to close at two-thousand-675-point-90. The main bourse renewed an all-time high three times in the past four days, including Tuesday when it advanced one-point-66 percent to close at two-thousand-634-point-25.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-05 points, or zero-point-90 percent, to close at 899-point-34.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-100-point-eight won.