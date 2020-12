Photo : YONHAP News

The United Kingdom has authorized the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, ahead of the U.S. and Europe.According to Reuters, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority(MHRA) granted the approval of the vaccine on Tuesday. With the emergency use authorization, the vaccine will be available across the U.K. starting next week.Pfizer and BioNTech announced in November that the vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19.The U.S. and the EU are also on track to make their decisions regarding the vaccine candidate's emergency use authorization.