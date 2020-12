Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has labeled the recent assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist as a crime that hinders peace in the Middle East.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is a "violent criminal act" that is detrimental to stability and peace in the Middle East.Mentioning the current uncertainty surrounding the Middle East, Seoul also said it is opposed to any act that heightens tension and affects regional stability.Fakhrizadeh, who led Iran's nuclear program, was killed in his car east of Tehran last Friday.According to the Associated Press, a top Iranian security official accused Israel of killing him. The AP said Israel has repeatedly declined to comment on the attack.