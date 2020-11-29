Senior US, Russian Officials Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top envoys of Washington and Moscow dealing with Korean Peninsula issues reportedly spoke over the telephone to discuss North Korea's nuclear standoff.The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun spoke over the phone at the U.S.' request on Monday.The ministry said the two discussed the current situation on the peninsula and prospects of a comprehensive settlement of regional issues.It was the first phone discussion between high-ranking foreign affairs officials from the U.S. and Russia since the U.S. presidential election early last month. The two officials apparently addressed growing uncertainty over how to solve the North Korean nuclear issue amid the change of power in the U.S.Morgulov is Moscow's chief delegate to the stalled six-party talks aimed at getting the North to scrap its nuclear weapons, while Biegun doubles as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea.