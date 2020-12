Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee has passed a bill aimed at dividing the police force into national and regional units.The National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee on Wednesday held a legislative subcommittee and passed revisions to the Police Act.The introduction of an autonomous police system is one of the reform plans being pursued by the ruling bloc to keep the power of the police in check. As part of prosecution reforms, police are scheduled to take over some of the powers monopolized by prosecutors.The system will be implemented as early as next month if the bill is approved by the committee, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the plenary session of parliament.