Economy

S. Korea's FX Reserves See Biggest Gain in 10 Years in November

Write: 2020-12-03 08:29:05Update: 2020-12-03 11:47:59

S. Korea's FX Reserves See Biggest Gain in 10 Years in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign reserves rose nearly ten billion dollars in November, posting the largest gain in a decade.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the nation's foreign currency reserves came to a record high of 436-point-three billion U.S. dollars as of the end of last month, up nine-point-87 billion dollars from a month earlier.

It marks the largest monthly gain since July 2010 when it grew eleven-point-74 billion dollars. 

The country's foreign exchange reserves plunged nearly nine billion dollars in March due to market stabilization measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but rebounded and posted growth every month since April.   

The central bank said the rise in October is attributed to increased returns on its foreign-currency assets and the U.S. dollar's weakness that drove up the value of other currencies when converted into the greenback. 

South Korea retained its position as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of October, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.
