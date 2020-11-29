White House COVID Task Force Says 'US in a Very Dangerous Place'

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House coronavirus task force reportedly issued dire warnings to states in recent weekly reports, saying that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is at a "historic high."According to CNN, the task force also said in the reports dated November 29 that the U.S. was “in a very dangerous place.”The task force reportedly said this was due to the extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity, predicting that a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise patient care as well as medical care overall.The task force reportedly urged people aged over 65 or with significant health conditions not to enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked.According to the COVID Tracking Project, the U.S. set a fresh record for the number of people currently hospitalized with the virus as the figure surpassed 100-thousand as of Wednesday.Johns Hopkins University said the U.S.' daily coronavirus-related deaths came to two-thousand-597 on Tuesday, with the daily number of new infections surpassing 100-thousand for 29 straight days.