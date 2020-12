Photo : YONHAP News

The chief author of the state-administered college admission exam said the test creators ensured this year's questions are from the high school curriculum to properly assess test takers' academic ability acquired from their school education.Min Chan-hong made the remarks in a press briefing in Sejong right after the annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) began at 8:40 a.m. nationwide.Min said that the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation(KICE), organizer of the CSAT, tried to produce questions focusing on basic and key points to help normalize the country's public education.After the exam, the test organizer will collect objections regarding answers for five days until Monday. Individual test takers will be notified of their results by December 23.