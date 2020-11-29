Menu Content

Justice Minister Dismisses Speculation over Joint Resignation with Top Prosecutor

Write: 2020-12-03 11:16:18Update: 2020-12-03 14:26:18

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae dismissed speculations of a joint resignation alongside Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, vowing to fulfill her duty to complete prosecutorial reforms.

This comes amid growing calls for Choo's dismissal as controversy brews over her suspension of the top prosecutor and filing for disciplinary action.

On her social media account on Thursday, Choo criticized the prosecution for unfairly exercising authority in favor of its members or those that share interests.

The minister accused the state agency of conducting investigations targeting political figures, while being tolerant towards those holding economic or media power.

Choo added that the prosecution, which has been politicized, is attempting to incapacitate democratic control.

Stressing that one of the goals of the reforms is preventing those who abuse power from being protected by money, organization or politics, the minister pledged to ensure that the prosecution defends human rights and executes a fair rule of law.

Returning to work on Tuesday after a local court lifted his suspension, Yoon said he will "protect the spirit of the constitution and rule of law," suggesting that he has no intention of stepping down.
