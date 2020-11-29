Approval for Moon, Ruling DP Hits All-Time Low

Photo : YONHAP News

Approval ratings for President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) hit an all-time low since Moon took office in May 2017.According to Realmeter's survey of one-thousand-508 adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday, 37-point-four percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of Moon, down six-point-four percentage points from the previous week.It is the first time that approval for the president fell below 40 percent in a Realmeter poll.Negative assessment of the president, meanwhile, climbed five-point-one percentage points to an all-time high of 57-point-three percent, with the gap between the positives and the negatives widening to 19-point-nine percentage points.The latest opinion poll also showed that 31-point-two percent of respondents supported the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), up three-point-three percentage points. In contrast, 28-point-nine percent backed the ruling Democratic Party(DP), down five-point-two percentage points.This is the first time that approval for the PPP climbed over 30 percent and for the DP to fall below 30 percent under the Moon administration.The pollster said the latest ratings appear to reflect growing criticism over the ongoing conflict between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.The survey, commissioned by TBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of two-point-five percentage points.