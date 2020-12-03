Authorities Suggest Possible Extension of Level 2 Distancing in Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea have suggested possibly extending enhanced quarantine measures under Level Two social distancing in the Seoul metropolitan area after the current two-week period ends on Monday.Related agencies and experts will discuss whether to extend distancing while monitoring the situation this weekend, Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae told reporters on Thursday.Pointing out that there are still no clear signs of an easing of the latest wave in the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson added that there is low possibility distancing will end as scheduled.After raising distancing in the capital region to Level Two starting November 24, authorities introduced additional steps this week, banning operations of public saunas and exercise classes.The spokesperson said while the reduced movement of people due to heightened distancing hasn’t led to a decline in new cases, its effects are expected to be detected starting this weekend.