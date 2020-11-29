Gov't Official Hints 3rd Relief Payouts Could Surpass 3 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

A Finance Ministry official has suggested that the government could spend more than three trillion won for a third round of COVID-19 relief payments.That's according to the head of the Finance Ministry’s Budget Office, Ahn Do-geol, who made the comment on a local radio program on Thursday.Ahn said the government plans to execute additional funds to the tune of three trillion won earmarked by the National Assembly to help businesses and people hit hardest by the pandemic in next year’s budget.He made the remarks when asked if three trillion won will be enough for a third round of relief payouts. The official added that relief payouts this time could exceed three trillion won.Ahn went on to mention that it’s hard to say, at the present time, how much the relief payments will end up being given that damage from the third wave of the epidemic has yet to be estimated.On when the government might provide the relief payments, Ahn said the size, time and method of payment have yet to be decided.