Some 600,000 Jobs Added in 2019 amid Increased Hiring in Public Sector, SMEs

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 600-thousand jobs were added in 2019 on the back of increased hiring in the public sector and by smaller businesses.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, there were 24 million jobs last year, up 600-thousand, or two-point-six percent, from 2018.Sixty-thousand more jobs were added by conglomerates, compared to 230-thousand by small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs). Nonprofit organizations, meanwhile, added 320-thousand jobs.By sector, 160-thousand jobs were added in health and social welfare service and 80-thousand each in the wholesale-retail and public administration service areas. The manufacturing industry only added 30-thousand jobs, while construction lost 70-thousand.Meanwhile, jobs for those aged 60 or older increased by the biggest margin of 340-thousand, reflecting the government's temporary work program for seniors. Jobs for those in their 40s, meanwhile, dropped by 50-thousand.