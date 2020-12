Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government is thoroughly reviewing ways to carry out COVID-19 vaccinations led by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA).He also noted that the government has allocated 900 billion won to set up the nationwide vaccine program and stressed it will try to secure the shots as soon as possible.Medical personnel, people with chronic illnesses and the underprivileged will be given priority in the vaccination program.As for the third round of emergency relief payouts, the top economic official said the government is aiming for disbursement before the Lunar New Year holiday in February next year.