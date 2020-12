Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed that procedural fairness and appropriateness are crucial for the Justice Ministry committee that will decide on disciplinary action for Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.Presidential office spokesperson Kang Min-seok said Moon made the remarks on Thursday during an internal meeting of the top office.The president also said the move to not have new Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu serve as acting head of the disciplinary committee was aimed at securing fairness and appropriateness.Moon’s remarks come as the committee is set to meet on Friday.