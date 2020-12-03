Disciplinary Meeting on Prosecutor General Postponed until Next Thurs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry on Thursday delayed a disciplinary meeting on embattled Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl that was scheduled to take place on Friday.The ministry said it decided to accept a postponement request made by Yoon's lawyers citing the prosecutor general's right to a fair administrative process and to defend himself.The lawyers submitted their request on Thursday and asked the Justice Ministry to allow a grace period of more than five days as the previous meeting was delayed only from Wednesday to Friday.Amid a tug-of-war over prosecution reforms, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended the prosecutor general late last month and claimed that an "internal audit" by the ministry had revealed "grave offenses" by Yoon.Yoon sought a court injunction against the suspension and won. But the justice minister has not backed down and voiced her intention to push ahead with the disciplinary committee meeting, which will review the allegations of misconduct.