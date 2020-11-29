Part of 2021 Budget Earmarked for Partial Relocation of Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Relocating a portion of the National Assembly in Seoul further south to the Sejong special administrative city is being pursued as part of balanced national development plan that could kick off as early as next year.Sejong city officials said Thursday that the National Assembly on Wednesday passed a 12-point-seven billion won budget earmarked for the basic cost of designing parliamentary structures as part of next year’s government budget.Under the plan, two thirds of the Assembly's functions in Seoul's Yeouido district will likely be relocated to Sejong, including 11 standing committees related to central government ministries that have already moved to the city, as well as the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.The National Assembly Secretariat, National Assembly Budget Office and National Assembly Research Service are also among those being highly considered for relocation.The five remaining standing committees, linked to foreign affairs, defense, unification, justice and gender equality ministries, will likely stay in Seoul.Ground breaking for the one-point-43 trillion won relocation project near the Government Complex in Sejong, however, could be delayed as rival political parties agreed to execute the budget once related laws are approved.