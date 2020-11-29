Moon, Macron Discuss Cooperation on Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday to discuss cooperation in dealing with climate change.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing that Moon told Macron that South Korea will actively cooperate with the international community to fulfill the Paris Agreement on climate change.In the talks that lasted about one hour, Moon said South Korea is pursuing the so-called Korean New Deal initiative to seek a sustainable green economy and declared the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 to join global efforts to respond to climate change.In response, Macron said that France would like to support Moon's various initiatives including carbon neutrality and that he would actively participate in the P4G Summit set for next year in Seoul.P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is a public-private initiative aimed at tackling climate change and other sustainable development goals.The leaders also pledged to work together for the development and equitable provision of COVID-19 vaccines.