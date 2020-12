Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus surpassed ten billion dollars for the second straight month and hit a three-year high in October on a recovery in exports.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account surplus reached eleven-point-66 billion U.S. dollars in October.The current account has been in the black for six straight months since May.The size of the surplus is the largest since September 2017 and the third largest since January 1980.From a year earlier, the figure jumped nearly 49 percent or three-point-83 billion dollars.The cumulative surplus in the first ten months of the year reached 54-point-97 billion dollars, already surpassing the central bank's estimate for the entire year of 54 billion dollars.