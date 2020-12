Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team reportedly plans to review the letters exchanged between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.CNN reported on Thursday that Biden's team will soon have access to the letters, which could provide insight into one of the world's most enigmatic leaders.The letters reportedly belong to the U.S. government, not Trump.A source close to the transition team told CNN that the letters may help paint a richer psychological portrait of Kim and offer insight into his thinking, or at least his approach to his engagement with Trump.The source reportedly said that the letters are known to be high on rhetoric and much lower on substance, adding Trump described them as "love" letters.