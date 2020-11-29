NSC Discusses Ways to Enhance Strategic Communication, Cooperation with US

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office convened a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday to discuss ways to boost strategic communication and cooperation with the United States ahead of the launch of the Biden administration.According to the top office, the members of the NSC's standing committee discussed such methods in order to continue to develop bilateral ties and proceed with pending alliance issues smoothly.The meeting, presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, also reviewed the COVID-19 situation and checked pending security and diplomatic issues.In addition, they discussed the outcome of last month's talks between the top diplomats of South Korea and China.The NSC officials also decided to work on progress in the peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and a swift launch of the "Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative," a regional body for infectious disease control and public health proposed by President Moon Jae-in.