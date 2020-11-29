Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

NSC Discusses Ways to Enhance Strategic Communication, Cooperation with US

Write: 2020-12-04 09:37:25Update: 2020-12-04 11:18:09

NSC Discusses Ways to Enhance Strategic Communication, Cooperation with US

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office convened a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday to discuss ways to boost strategic communication and cooperation with the United States ahead of the launch of the Biden administration.

According to the top office, the members of the NSC's standing committee discussed such methods in order to continue to develop bilateral ties and proceed with pending alliance issues smoothly. 

The meeting, presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, also reviewed the COVID-19 situation and checked pending security and diplomatic issues.

In addition, they discussed the outcome of last month's talks between the top diplomats of South Korea and China.

The NSC officials also decided to work on progress in the peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and a swift launch of the "Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative," a regional body for infectious disease control and public health proposed by President Moon Jae-in.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >