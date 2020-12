Photo : YONHAP News

The daily COVID-19 count has surpassed 600 for the first time in nine months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 629 additional people tested positive for the virus as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, raising the country's accumulated total to 36-thousand-332.Of the new cases, 600 were local transmissions and 29 were imported.