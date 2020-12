Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored his 12th goal of the season on Thursday in a Europa League game.Son scored a goal in the second half of the match against LASK at Linzer Stadium in Linz, Austria in Group J action at the UEFA Europa League.The game ended in a 3-3 draw, but Tottenham added one point and thus secured ten points on three wins, one draw and one loss, advancing to the round of 32 regardless of the result in their final group match next week.The U.K.-based football website WhoScored.com gave Son's performance seven-point-four points, the second-highest for players on his team.